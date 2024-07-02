To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Man released on bail after offenses in front of Presidential Office

Taipei, July 2 (CNA) A man believed to have deliberately driven his car into raised flower beds in front of the Presidential Office on Monday was released on bail of NT$200,000 (US$6,135) on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old man, identified by his family name Tu (杜), had been arrested on suspicion of offenses against public safety and questioned by prosecutors at the Taipei District Prosecutors Office.

Although released on bail, Tu has been banned from leaving the country.

Tu was arrested for driving his white BMW sedan into raised flower beds in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei's Zhongzheng District around 4:41 p.m. on Monday.

No one was injured in the incident, but three flower beds were reportedly damaged.

Asked earlier on Tuesday by police why he drove into the raised flower beds, Tu replied "I don't know," which prompted police to turn him over to prosecutors for further investigation.

Prior to Monday's incident in front of the Presidential Palace, which led to his arrest, the man had reportedly been driving the same car and repeatedly honking his horn near the American Institute in Taiwan in Taipei's Neihu District when he was asked by police to leave the area.

Tu's car had been spray-painted with slogans such as "national cognitive warfare," "information security invasion SOS," "AI transformation," and "major country."