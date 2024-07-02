Focus Taiwan App
Man released on bail after offenses in front of Presidential Office

07/02/2024 07:09 PM
Photo courtesy of local authorities July 1, 2024
Taipei, July 2 (CNA) A man believed to have deliberately driven his car into raised flower beds in front of the Presidential Office on Monday was released on bail of NT$200,000 (US$6,135) on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old man, identified by his family name Tu (杜), had been arrested on suspicion of offenses against public safety and questioned by prosecutors at the Taipei District Prosecutors Office.

Although released on bail, Tu has been banned from leaving the country.

Tu was arrested for driving his white BMW sedan into raised flower beds in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei's Zhongzheng District around 4:41 p.m. on Monday.

No one was injured in the incident, but three flower beds were reportedly damaged.

Asked earlier on Tuesday by police why he drove into the raised flower beds, Tu replied "I don't know," which prompted police to turn him over to prosecutors for further investigation.

Prior to Monday's incident in front of the Presidential Palace, which led to his arrest, the man had reportedly been driving the same car and repeatedly honking his horn near the American Institute in Taiwan in Taipei's Neihu District when he was asked by police to leave the area.

Tu's car had been spray-painted with slogans such as "national cognitive warfare," "information security invasion SOS," "AI transformation," and "major country."

(By Flor Wang and Lin Chang-hsun)

