47 markets join gov't initiative to reduce plastic bag usage

Taipei, July 2 (CNA) Forty-seven market associations across Taiwan are working with the Ministry of Environment (MOENV) and local governments to reduce plastic waste by encouraging the public to bring their own bags when shopping.

The initiative aims to cut plastic bag usage in Taiwan by 20 percent, or around 65 million bags each year.

In a press conference on Tuesday, MOENV official Lai Ying-ying (賴瑩瑩) said local market associations will be asked to provide shopping carts and second-hand bags to market-goers.

Vendors will also be encouraged to ask customers if they need shopping bags rather than offering them automatically, and display signs promoting reduced plastic bag use, Lai said.

However, plastic bags intended to come into direct contact with food items including fresh produce will still be allowed to ensure hygiene and food safety, she added.

According to the ministry official, the goal is for market-goers to enjoy a pleasant shopping experience while using fewer plastic bags.

Lai further expressed hope that the public will develop the habit of bringing their own eco-friendly bags and placing fruits and vegetables together into one bag when grocery shopping.

Taipei Nanmen Market Association President Wang Chuan-kuo (王銓國) mentioned efforts to communicate with vendors about the impacts of climate change such as rising summer temperatures. Wang hopes traditional markets can adopt the practice of encouraging consumers to reuse shopping bags, just as supermarkets and convenience stores have done.

The 47 markets taking part in the initiative are located in 22 cities and counties across Taiwan.

According to statistics from the environment ministry, traditional markets currently account for 50 to 60 percent of plastic bag usage in the country.