Taiwan headline news
06/27/2024 12:27 PM
Taipei, June 27 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Opposition lawmakers to first investigate egg import programs when expanded legislative powers take effect
@China Times: Taiwan reportedly to raise travel alert for China
@Liberty Times: Lai vows to allocate NT$15 billion in 2025 as anti-drug fund
@Economic Daily News: Asian currencies, Taiwan dollar plunge amid U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish comments on monetary policy
@Commercial Times: Domestic buyers expected to lead spurt of activity on Taiex at end of Q2
@Taipei Times: Government debating labor import plan
Enditem/pc
Latest
- Business
Hon Hai accused of discriminating against married women in India06/27/2024 05:19 PM
- Politics
MOFA condemns North Korea for firing ballistic missile06/27/2024 04:55 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market06/27/2024 04:47 PM
- Sports
PLG, T1 join up to form 11-team league06/27/2024 02:29 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 0.35%06/27/2024 02:22 PM