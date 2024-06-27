To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 27 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Opposition lawmakers to first investigate egg import programs when expanded legislative powers take effect

@China Times: Taiwan reportedly to raise travel alert for China

@Liberty Times: Lai vows to allocate NT$15 billion in 2025 as anti-drug fund

@Economic Daily News: Asian currencies, Taiwan dollar plunge amid U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish comments on monetary policy

@Commercial Times: Domestic buyers expected to lead spurt of activity on Taiex at end of Q2

@Taipei Times: Government debating labor import plan

