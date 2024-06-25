To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 25 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Lai Ching-te to seek Constitutional Court judgment; KMT criticizes Lai for destroying Constitution

@China Times: Lai refuses to appear at Legislative Yuan before constitutional ruling made

@Liberty Times: Legislature should not infringe upon judiciary, oversight, people's privacy: Lai

@Economic Daily News: Domestic investment steps in as foreign funds dump Taiwan stocks

@Commercial Times: Taiex set to break 25,000 mark

@Taipei Times: Autocracy is the real 'evil': president

