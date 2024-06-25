Taiwan headline news
06/25/2024 10:26 AM
Taipei, June 25 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Lai Ching-te to seek Constitutional Court judgment; KMT criticizes Lai for destroying Constitution
@China Times: Lai refuses to appear at Legislative Yuan before constitutional ruling made
@Liberty Times: Legislature should not infringe upon judiciary, oversight, people's privacy: Lai
@Economic Daily News: Domestic investment steps in as foreign funds dump Taiwan stocks
@Commercial Times: Taiex set to break 25,000 mark
@Taipei Times: Autocracy is the real 'evil': president
