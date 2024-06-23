Heat warning issued for most of Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 23 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) on Sunday issued a heat alert for Taiwan, warning that temperatures are likely to exceed 36 degrees Celsius across the large swathes of the country and reach highs of 38 degrees in some areas.

A "yellow" alert was issued for Hsinchu, Miaoli, Yilan, and Hualien counties, as well as Chiayi City, indicating daytime highs of up to 36 degrees.

Meanwhile, an "orange" alert was issued for other parts of the country, except Hsinchu City. That warning meant that temperatures of up 38 degrees could be expected in Yunlin County, Tainan, Kaohsiung, and Taitung County.

The orange alert also extended to Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung and Keelung cities, as well as Changhua, Nantou, Chiayi, and Pingtung counties, warning of highs of 36 degrees for three consecutive days.

Image source: CWA

As of 1:00 p.m. Sunday, the highest temperature recorded in the country was 38.4 degrees, in Dounan Township, Yunlin County, according to CWA data.

In addition to the high temperatures, rain was also expected in the northern half of the country, according to the CWA.

A heavy rain advisory was effect Sunday afternoon for the rest of the day and into the night, for areas that included Taipei, New Taipei, the Keelung coast, and mountainous regions in Taoyuan, Taichung, Hsinchu County, Nantou County, Yilan County and Hualien County, CWB data showed.