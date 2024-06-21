To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 21 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Mailiao Power Plant's decommissioning could be delayed; environmental groups blast Lai for breaking a promise

@China Times: Bills reconsideration proposal to be voted on today

@Liberty Times: Reconsideration of legislative power expansion bills to be voted on today

@Economic Daily News: TSMC makes inroads into panel-level packaging

@Commercial Times: Taiex to test 24,000 mark amid strong momentum

@Taipei Times: Premier says interpretation on cards

