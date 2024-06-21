Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Taiwan headline news

06/21/2024 11:20 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 21 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Mailiao Power Plant's decommissioning could be delayed; environmental groups blast Lai for breaking a promise

@China Times: Bills reconsideration proposal to be voted on today

@Liberty Times: Reconsideration of legislative power expansion bills to be voted on today

@Economic Daily News: TSMC makes inroads into panel-level packaging

@Commercial Times: Taiex to test 24,000 mark amid strong momentum

@Taipei Times: Premier says interpretation on cards

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.24