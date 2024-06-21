Taiwan headline news
06/21/2024 11:20 AM
Taipei, June 21 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Mailiao Power Plant's decommissioning could be delayed; environmental groups blast Lai for breaking a promise
@China Times: Bills reconsideration proposal to be voted on today
@Liberty Times: Reconsideration of legislative power expansion bills to be voted on today
@Economic Daily News: TSMC makes inroads into panel-level packaging
@Commercial Times: Taiex to test 24,000 mark amid strong momentum
@Taipei Times: Premier says interpretation on cards
Enditem/ls
