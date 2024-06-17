Hot, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms expected in Taiwan
Taipei, June 17, (CNA) The weather is set to be unstable Monday as a frontal system over waters near Zhejiang, China moves southwards toward Taiwan, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) forecast.
It warned there could be localized but brief thundershowers in areas north of central Taiwan, Yilan, Hualien, and other mountainous regions.
Temperature highs are forecast to be between 32 and 35 degrees Celsius across most of Taiwan on Monday. However, foehn winds could hit southeastern Taiwan and push the mercury there above 36 degrees, the weather agency cautioned.
It reminded those who engage in outdoor activities to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated.
Additionally, the CWA said that because the Matsu and Kinmen islands are closer to the frontal system, intermittent showers or thunderstorms are likely on Monday. It added heavier rainfall was more likely in Matsu.
Meanwhile, the CWA projected the weather will unfold in two phases in the upcoming week.
On Monday and Tuesday the western half of Taiwan is expected to experience brief showers from early morning to mid-morning, while in the afternoon, thunderstorms in central to northern Taiwan and in mountainous regions are likely.
From Wednesday until the weekend, skies over Taiwan will be mostly cloudy to clear. Areas near mountains in western Taiwan and Huatung Valley in the east are expected to be hit by localized high temperatures, according to the CWA.
