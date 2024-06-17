To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 17 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: 'First battle will be the last' is defeatism: Lai

@China Times: We do not accept 'first battle will be the last' defeatist rhetoric: Lai Ching-te

@Liberty Times: Never accept 'first battle will be the last': Lai

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan sovereignty AI investment gets moving

@Commercial Times: TSMC price hikes imminent amid CoWoS boom

@Taipei Times: Lai warns against defeatism at ceremony

Enditem/kb