Taiwan headline news
06/17/2024 10:15 AM
Taipei, June 17 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: 'First battle will be the last' is defeatism: Lai
@China Times: We do not accept 'first battle will be the last' defeatist rhetoric: Lai Ching-te
@Liberty Times: Never accept 'first battle will be the last': Lai
@Economic Daily News: Taiwan sovereignty AI investment gets moving
@Commercial Times: TSMC price hikes imminent amid CoWoS boom
@Taipei Times: Lai warns against defeatism at ceremony
Enditem/kb
