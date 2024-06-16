Temperature high hits 36.6°C in Taitung

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 16 (CNA) A temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Jinfeng Township, Taitung County, at 1 p.m. Sunday, the highest detected across Taiwan as of early Sunday afternoon, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

It warned of hot weather for the upcoming week, accompanied by brief afternoon thunderstorms.

The agency reported on Sunday morning that under the influence of downdraft southwesterly winds, Taiwan would be hot in the day.

An orange-color heat alert has been issued for Taitung, signaling a high probability of at least three consecutive days with temperatures reaching 36 degrees and higher.

Hualien County is under a yellow alert, indicating a chance of temperatures exceeding 36 degrees.

According to CWA data, as of 1 p.m. the Jialan area of Taitung's Jinfeng Township recorded a temperature at 36.6 degrees, followed by 36.2 degrees in Dawu and 36.1 degrees in Daren Township, also in Taitung.

Other locations in the top-10 list of hottest areas were in Yilan, Miaoli, and Hsinchu counties, as well as Taipei, the data indicated.

Graphic: Central Weather Administration

Graphic: Central Weather Administration

Taipei, Sunday. CNA photo June 16, 2024

Weather forecaster Yeh Chih-chun (葉致均) said that the weather pattern in the coming week will predominantly feature high temperatures and heat, with localized, brief thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Over the next two days, the southeastern areas may see temperatures possibly exceed 36 degrees, Yeh said.

He specifically cautioned that the areas south of Greater Taipei and mountainous regions across Taiwan might see more noticeable afternoon thunderstorms, with the potential for sporadic heavy rain.

However, it is expected that overall rainfall will decrease after nightfall, the forecaster said.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng and Elizabeth Hsu) Enditem/cs

CNA photo June 16, 2024