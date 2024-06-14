To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 14 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Mortgage ceiling for 2nd homes lowered to 60% in 8 cities, counties

@China Times: No intention to provoke in inaugural speech: Lai Ching-te

@Liberty Times: 2nd home mortgages limited to 60% in 6 special municipalities plus Hsinchu

@Economic Daily News: Central bank hikes required reserve ratio, sets mortgage restrictions on 2nd homes

@Commercial Times: Fed freezes interest rates for 7th time, only one cut expected this year; Taiwan's central bank unexpectedly hikes reserve ratio 25 basis points from July

@Taipei Times: Prosperity can bring progress, Lai says

