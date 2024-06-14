Taiwan headline news
06/14/2024 11:23 AM
Taipei, June 14 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Mortgage ceiling for 2nd homes lowered to 60% in 8 cities, counties
@China Times: No intention to provoke in inaugural speech: Lai Ching-te
@Liberty Times: 2nd home mortgages limited to 60% in 6 special municipalities plus Hsinchu
@Economic Daily News: Central bank hikes required reserve ratio, sets mortgage restrictions on 2nd homes
@Commercial Times: Fed freezes interest rates for 7th time, only one cut expected this year; Taiwan's central bank unexpectedly hikes reserve ratio 25 basis points from July
@Taipei Times: Prosperity can bring progress, Lai says
