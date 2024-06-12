To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 12 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taiwan mulls cap-and-trade system to align with global carbon standards

@China Times: U.S. to turn Taiwan Strait into 'hellscape' should China invade

@Liberty Times: Motorists with lifetime license revocations to be eligible for short-term licenses

@Economic Daily News: Strong revenue for listed companies marks best May ever

@Commercial Times: Strong revenue for listed companies leads to best May ever

@Taipei Times: Security stepped up after incursion: Cho

Enditem/kb