06/12/2024 11:11 AM
Taipei, June 12 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taiwan mulls cap-and-trade system to align with global carbon standards

@China Times: U.S. to turn Taiwan Strait into 'hellscape' should China invade

@Liberty Times: Motorists with lifetime license revocations to be eligible for short-term licenses

@Economic Daily News: Strong revenue for listed companies marks best May ever

@Commercial Times: Strong revenue for listed companies leads to best May ever

@Taipei Times: Security stepped up after incursion: Cho

Enditem/kb

