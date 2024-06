To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 10 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Rejected application for construction of SRF power plants in Taoyuan revived

@China Times: Economics ministry intervenes, revives rejected application for construction of SRF power plant in Taoyuan

@Liberty Times: Biden reiterates free passage in Indo-Pacific will be safeguarded

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan stock market welcomes NT$116 billion in fresh capital

@Commercial Times: World's 3 largest cloud service providers set up operations in Taiwan

@Taipei Times: US defense research exchanges boosted

Enditem/pc