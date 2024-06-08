Taiwan donates US$187,000 to support Brazil flood victims

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

São Paulo, June 7 (CNA) Taiwan donated one million Brazilian reals (US$187,000) on Wednesday to support flood victims in Brazil, after the southern region of Rio Grande do Sul recently experienced its worst flooding, which displaced hundreds of thousands.

Taiwan's representative to Brazil, Benito Liao (廖志賢), along with members of the Brazil-Taiwan friendship group from the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies and the Brazilian Air Force relief team, held a donation ceremony at the military airport in the capital city of Brasília.

According to Brazilian media reports, part of the donation will be used to purchase basic food baskets, which will be delivered to the people in affected areas by the Brazilian Air Force.

Another portion of the funds will be used to purchase coats, blankets, and heaters to help the people affected stay warm in the increasingly cold and damp climate in the disaster area.

In an interview with Brazilian media, Liao said Taiwan hoped to demonstrate its friendship with the Brazilian government and people through concrete actions.