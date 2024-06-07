Taiwan headline news
06/07/2024 11:32 AM
Taipei, June 7 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: AmCham concerned about Taiwan's energy stability
@China Times: Reconsideration of legislative reform bills could reignite clashes between ruling, opposition parties
@Liberty Times: Executive Yuan presents 7 reasons to reconsider reform bills, including implementation challenges
@Economic Daily News: Jensen Huang plans to sell 600,000 Nvidia shares
@Commercial Times: Average price target for TSMC expected to trend up
@Taipei Times: Taiwan can exercise self-defense: Koo

