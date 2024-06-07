Rain expected across Taiwan on Friday

Focus Taiwan App
06/07/2024 10:51 AM
CNA file photo
Taipei, June 7 (CNA) All areas of Taiwan are expected to experience showers or thunderstorms on Friday, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) has forecast.

According to the CWA website, due to a low-pressure system, there is a high chance of rain across Taiwan, with isolated heavy rains possible in central, southern, and southeastern Taiwan.

Other areas could also experience isolated heavy rains in the afternoon, the CWA said.

It has also issued a heavy rain advisory for Yilan County, meaning that the accumulated rainfall will exceed 80 millimeters in 24 hours, or 40 millimeters in one hour.

The advisory is in effect until late Friday afternoon.

Temperature-wise, northern Taiwan could see highs of 27-28 degrees Celsius while 29-31 degrees is forecast for other areas across Taiwan, the CWA said, adding that the lows would be at 23-25 degrees across Taiwan.

In addition, low cloud or fog is likely on Matsu and Kinmen islands starting in the evening, the CWA said. It advised people traveling there to monitor their flight status.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Environment said air quality was "good" for eastern Taiwan, and "fair" for other areas.

(By Hsieh Ya-chu and Bernadette Hsiao)

