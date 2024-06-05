Taiwan headline news
06/05/2024 10:58 AM
Taipei, June 5 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Regenerative Medicine Act clears legislative floor, bans use of fetal cells for therapy
@China Times: Nvidia plans to establish 2nd R&D center; 9 cities, counties competing to be selected as location
@Liberty Times: Illegal implementation of regenerative medicine subject to maximum fine of NT$20 million
@Economic Daily News: TSMC anticipates significant growth this year thanks to AI
@Commercial Times: TSMC embraces C.C. Wei era
@Taipei Times: Taiwan marks Tiananmen Massacre
