Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Taiwan headline news

06/05/2024 10:58 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 5 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Regenerative Medicine Act clears legislative floor, bans use of fetal cells for therapy

@China Times: Nvidia plans to establish 2nd R&D center; 9 cities, counties competing to be selected as location

@Liberty Times: Illegal implementation of regenerative medicine subject to maximum fine of NT$20 million

@Economic Daily News: TSMC anticipates significant growth this year thanks to AI

@Commercial Times: TSMC embraces C.C. Wei era

@Taipei Times: Taiwan marks Tiananmen Massacre

Enditem/kb

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.94