Taipei, June 5 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Regenerative Medicine Act clears legislative floor, bans use of fetal cells for therapy

@China Times: Nvidia plans to establish 2nd R&D center; 9 cities, counties competing to be selected as location

@Liberty Times: Illegal implementation of regenerative medicine subject to maximum fine of NT$20 million

@Economic Daily News: TSMC anticipates significant growth this year thanks to AI

@Commercial Times: TSMC embraces C.C. Wei era

@Taipei Times: Taiwan marks Tiananmen Massacre

