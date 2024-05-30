Israeli medical clowns bring laughter to earthquake-hit Hualien

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Hualien, May 30 (CNA) Two medical clowns from the Israeli Dream Doctors organization entertained elderly people with dementia on Thursday during a visit to a care center in Hualien on Taiwan's east coast, which was devastated by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on April 3.

Invited by the Israel Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei, Yaron Sancho Goshen and Nimrod Eisenberg, who took a 20-hour flight to get to Taiwan, brought joy and laughter to the elderly with light music and funny gestures that helped them transcend language barriers and even led to the elders joining them in flexing some dance moves.

The visit to the care center was part of a 5-day trip to Hualien, during which the clowns will visit 15 places, including school campuses and health centers, the Israeli representative office said.

The trip aims to cheer people up and bring them temporary relief from the continuing trauma felt due to the quake, the office added.

Founded in 2002, the Dream Doctors Project is an Israeli non-profit organization that integrates more than 100 professional medical clowns, "Dream Doctors," into Israeli hospitals by training them to work as members of multidisciplinary care teams.

They provide medical care and participate in national defense humanitarian relief in a bid to help victims regain their smiles.

Dream Doctors are the only professional medical clowns in the world who carried on working in hospitals during COVID-19, according to the group's website.

Israeli representative to Taiwan, Maya Yaron, told the media Thursday that over the past 30 years, Israel and Taiwan have engaged in exchanges in multiple areas including education, culture, and medical care.

This time, given the devastation of the quake in Hualien, the office invited the clowns to come and comfort residents, Yaron said.

(By Chang Chi and Evelyn Kao)