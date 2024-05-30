Second named-storm of 2024 could develop Friday: CWA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 30 (CNA) A tropical depression located close to China could develop into a tropical storm before noon on Friday and bring rain to Taiwan, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) announced Thursday.

According to CWA forecaster Huang En-hung (黃恩鴻), the tropical storm, which would be designated Maliksi, is forecast to move toward China on a northward trajectory.

Despite its direction, the moisture the storm carries is likely to move east and merge with a weather front that is currently closing in on Taiwan, bringing rain to the island over the weekend.

With the front coming toward Taiwan, the western part of the island is expected to experience sporadic rain and thunder storms earlier in the day, Huang said.

After midday, western and northeastern areas could experience heavy rain, while the front and the effects of the depression are forecast to bring heavy rain and even extreme heavy rain to Taiwan over the weekend.

From next Monday to Wednesday the front will move southwards toward the Bashi Channel between Taiwan and the Philippines, resulting in sporadic showers in southcentral and southeastern parts of Taiwan, with northern areas drier.

However, with the increase in atmospheric moisture next Thursday, the whole country is forecast to experience short sporadic showers throughout the day, he added

In terms of temperature, the humidity and heat will continue across Taiwan on Friday, with no noticeable drop in the mercury until Sunday, when early morning temperatures in northern and northeastern areas will be around 21 degrees Celsius, Huang said.

Average temperature highs across the island will be 25-26 degrees,

In addition, Huang also warned residents on the outlying Kinmen and Matsu islands to expect early morning fog from Friday to Saturday.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng and James Lo) Enditem/AW