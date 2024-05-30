Emergency import scheme initiated to address IV fluid shortage in Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 30 (CNA) An emergency import scheme for intravenous (IV) fluid has been initiated to address the impending shortage caused by the suspension of production at Taiwan's largest IV fluid manufacturer, Deputy Health Minister Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀) said Wednesday.

The first shipment of around 200,000 bags of IV fluid is expected to arrive by June 10, with subsequent shipments arriving in succession to supplement the dwindling stock produced by the now-suspended Y F Chemical Corp., Lin said, without specifying what types and volumes of IV fluid will be included in the first shipment.

However, Lin said she expected the weekly supply to meet demand and emphasized there will be a period of supply control in the coming days to help manage and regulate the distribution and availability of IV fluid.

She also noted that a supplier for 1-liter bags of IV fluid -- which is expected to be in shorter supply soon -- has been found and that it is likely to be included in the second shipment.

The shipments are being imported under a special scheme that received approval from the Pharmaceutical Benefit and Reimbursement Scheme Joint Committee, which is part of the National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA), on Wednesday, according to Lin.

Cause of shortage

Y F Chemical Corp., which produces around 70 percent of Taiwan's IV fluid, was ordered by the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) to cease operations after May 10 due to its manufacturing license not being renewed after it was found to be in violation of the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) established by the Pharmaceutical Inspection Convention and Co-operation Scheme.

The subsequent shortage of IV fluid has created a potential crisis and could force major hospitals to halt surgeries and stop admitting patients, according to a press release by the Federation of Taiwan Pharmacists Associations on May 18.

TFDA Deputy Director-General Wang Te-yuan (王德原) has said that of the 20 types of IV fluid previously manufactured by Y F Chemical Corp., only large-bag saline measuring 500, 1000, or 2000 cubic centimeters (cc) per bag will be in significantly shorter supply after mid-June.

Y F Chemical Corp. had been producing large-bag saline for injection at a rate equivalent to 1.96 million bags per month, based on a volume of 500 cc per bag.

It is estimated that stocks of that type of IV fluid will run out around mid-June, resulting in a shortage of 1.1 million bags in June and 1.5 million bags starting in July.

Import costs

Regarding the price of the imported IV fluid under the scheme, Pang Yi-ming (龐一鳴), deputy director-general of the NHIA, said Wednesday that prices are around two to three times higher than regular prices.

For example, the imported saline "sodium chloride (0.9%) solution for injection (1000 milliliters)" is priced at NT$99 to NT$119 (US$3.05 to US$3.66) per bag.

He added that the TFDA will evaluate and alter the duration of the special scheme based on the actual demand for IV fluid in Taiwan.