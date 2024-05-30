To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 30 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Survey shows shellfish are main cause of allergies in Taiwan

@China Times: National Security Council against lifting ban on group travel to China

@Liberty Times: U.S. Senator Duckworth endorses Stand with Taiwan Act

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan shares, currency down as hot money flees

@Commercial Times: Japan's Kumamoto plans to build science park based on Taiwan model

@Taipei Times: Lai pledges to fight authoritarianism

