Taiwan headline news
05/30/2024 11:35 AM
Taipei, May 30 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Survey shows shellfish are main cause of allergies in Taiwan
@China Times: National Security Council against lifting ban on group travel to China
@Liberty Times: U.S. Senator Duckworth endorses Stand with Taiwan Act
@Economic Daily News: Taiwan shares, currency down as hot money flees
@Commercial Times: Japan's Kumamoto plans to build science park based on Taiwan model
@Taipei Times: Lai pledges to fight authoritarianism
Enditem/pc
