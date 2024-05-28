Focus Taiwan App
Customs seize 560 packs of illicit heated tobacco products

05/28/2024 02:39 PM
Taoyuan International Airport. CNA file photo
Taoyuan International Airport. CNA file photo

Taoyuan, May 28 (CNA) Customs officers have seized 560 packs of heated tobacco products that three passengers tried to smuggle into Taiwan from Japan, a source familiar with the matter said Monday.

The 560 packs of heated tobacco products were seized on Sunday, when a Taiwanese man disguised as a Japanese monk and two other passengers on the China Airlines flight CI-105 from Tokyo tried to bring the products into Taiwan, according to the source.

To bring heat sticks into Taiwan, the man pretended to be a Japanese monk to reduce the likelihood of being apprehended by customs.

However, passengers on the same plane had observed and taken photos of the three packing the goods into their luggage at a Tokyo airport. They also reported the suspicious activity to customs in Taiwan.

After receiving the report, customs officers apprehended the three passengers when they arrived at Taoyuan International Airport and discovered the 560 packs of heated tobacco products in their carry-on baggage, which was seized, the source said.

At present, the heated tobacco products are being stored in a nearby warehouse. Local health authorities will subsequently collect and destroy them, a customs officer said.

After the amendments to the Tobacco Hazards Prevention and Control Act took effect on March 22, 2023, inbound travelers caught bringing e-cigarettes or heated tobacco products into Taiwan could face a maximum fine of NT$5 million (US$155,595).

(By Wu Jui-chi and Evelyn Kao)

Enditem/kb

