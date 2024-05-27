Heavy rain advisory issued for southern Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 27 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) on Monday issued a heavy rain advisory for some parts in southern Taiwan due to a strengthening cloud system.

The advisory was issued at 5:05 p.m. Monday for Kaohsiung and mountainous areas of Pingtung County.

The CWB defines heavy rain as accumulated rainfall of 80 millimeters or more within a 24-hour period or 40 mm or more in an hour.

It also cautioned residents in those areas of the possibility of thunder, strong gusts of wind as well as falling rocks and landslides in mountainous areas.

The rainy weather is forecast to become more prevalent from Monday evening until Tuesday morning, the CWA said.

Graphic: Central Weather Administration

Meanwhile, Typhoon Ewiniar was located 665 kilometers south-southeast of Cape Eluanbi, Taiwan's southernmost tip, moving in a northeasterly direction at 18 kilometers per hour as of 2 p.m. Monday, it said.

The typhoon was carrying sustained winds of 119 kph with gusts of up to 154 kph.

(By Yu Hsiao-han, Chang Hsiung-feng and Ko Lin) Enditem/AW