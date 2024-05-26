Court orders state compensation for man who died on Beishi River outing

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 26 (CNA) A Keelung court has awarded NT$2.65 million (US$82,113) in state compensation to the family of a man who died after being swept into New Taipei's Beishi River following heavy rains.

The case stems from an incident that occurred on Oct. 16, 2021, when the man, surnamed Chung (鐘), was on a guided group tour along the Hubaotan Historic Trail in New Taipei's Shuangxi District.

The tour was cut short due to heavy rains, and on the return journey, two adults and four children in the group were swept away as they attempted to cross the swollen Beishi River via a check dam. They were later found dead by rescuers.

The tour guide, surnamed Su (蘇), was found guilty of negligence and given a two-year prison sentence that was suspended for five years.

Members of Chung's family later filed a lawsuit, seeking state compensation for his death. They argued that while the area around the dam had remained open to the public, the New Taipei City government had failed to post any warning signs, set up a public address system, or provide life-saving equipment.

In its defense, the city government said it had posted signs in the area, warning tourists not to enter the water, and that the check dam was not part of any government-designated walking route.

Responsibility for the accident, therefore, rested wholly on the tour guide, who "dangerously" lead the group across the river via the dam, the city argued.

In a decision made public on Sunday, the Keelung District Court awarded NT$2.65 million in state compensation to Chung's family.

The court found that the city had been negligent in its failure to post warning signs on both sides of the dam, therefore, Chung was unable to "reasonably judge" whether it was safe to cross the river at that location.

Commenting on the case, Shuangxi District Office head Lin Yao-jie (林銚傑) told CNA that the city government "respects" the court's ruling.

"This was a tragedy, and the city government has no desire to rub salt in the wounds of the victims' families," he said.

When the city's Legal Affairs Department receives the full text of the court ruling, it will decide, in consultation with its lawyers, whether to file an appeal, Lin added.