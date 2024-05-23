Taiwan headline news
05/23/2024 11:11 AM
Taipei, May 23 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: China sanctions 12 defense-related U.S. companies
@China Times: Lai probably will not report to Legislature until reform bills ruled constitutional
@Liberty Times: Taipei District Court to rule on July 24 on alleged corruption case involving Hsinchu Mayor Kao Hung-an
@Economic Daily News: Foreign institutional buying pushes Taiex higher
@Commercial Times: Morgan Stanley sets target prices for 13 Taiwanese suppliers of Nvidia
@Taipei Times: Lai expects more unity with partners
Enditem/pc
