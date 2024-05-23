Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Taiwan headline news

05/23/2024 11:11 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 23 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: China sanctions 12 defense-related U.S. companies

@China Times: Lai probably will not report to Legislature until reform bills ruled constitutional

@Liberty Times: Taipei District Court to rule on July 24 on alleged corruption case involving Hsinchu Mayor Kao Hung-an

@Economic Daily News: Foreign institutional buying pushes Taiex higher

@Commercial Times: Morgan Stanley sets target prices for 13 Taiwanese suppliers of Nvidia

@Taipei Times: Lai expects more unity with partners

Enditem/pc

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.47