Taipei, May 23 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: China sanctions 12 defense-related U.S. companies

@China Times: Lai probably will not report to Legislature until reform bills ruled constitutional

@Liberty Times: Taipei District Court to rule on July 24 on alleged corruption case involving Hsinchu Mayor Kao Hung-an

@Economic Daily News: Foreign institutional buying pushes Taiex higher

@Commercial Times: Morgan Stanley sets target prices for 13 Taiwanese suppliers of Nvidia

@Taipei Times: Lai expects more unity with partners

