Taiwan headline news
05/22/2024 10:54 AM
Taipei, May 22 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Lawmakers pass 2nd reading of bill allowing fines for government officials for contempt of Legislature
@China Times: U.S. State Department has no comment on Lai's stance that two sides of Taiwan Strait not subordinate to each other
@Liberty Times: U.S. urges Beijing to act with restraint on Taiwan after Lai's inauguration
@Economic Daily News: Microsoft introduces world's most powerful AI PCs
@Commercial Times: Bullish investors hold back, conglomerate stocks take off
@Taipei Times: Protesters slam KMT, TPP reform bills
Enditem/ls
Latest
- Society
Taiwan headline news05/22/2024 10:54 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open higher05/22/2024 09:30 AM
- Politics
Amendments on Legislature investigative rights pass 2nd reading05/22/2024 01:20 AM
- Politics
Thousands protest controversial bills to expand legislative powers05/22/2024 12:52 AM
- Politics
Taiwanese reporters again excluded from WHA due to Chinese pressure05/21/2024 10:44 PM