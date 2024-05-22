To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 22 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Lawmakers pass 2nd reading of bill allowing fines for government officials for contempt of Legislature

@China Times: U.S. State Department has no comment on Lai's stance that two sides of Taiwan Strait not subordinate to each other

@Liberty Times: U.S. urges Beijing to act with restraint on Taiwan after Lai's inauguration

@Economic Daily News: Microsoft introduces world's most powerful AI PCs

@Commercial Times: Bullish investors hold back, conglomerate stocks take off

@Taipei Times: Protesters slam KMT, TPP reform bills

Enditem/ls