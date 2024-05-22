Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Taiwan headline news

05/22/2024 10:54 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, May 22 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Lawmakers pass 2nd reading of bill allowing fines for government officials for contempt of Legislature

@China Times: U.S. State Department has no comment on Lai's stance that two sides of Taiwan Strait not subordinate to each other

@Liberty Times: U.S. urges Beijing to act with restraint on Taiwan after Lai's inauguration

@Economic Daily News: Microsoft introduces world's most powerful AI PCs

@Commercial Times: Bullish investors hold back, conglomerate stocks take off

@Taipei Times: Protesters slam KMT, TPP reform bills

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.31