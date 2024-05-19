Rain to fall over Taiwan during presidential inauguration day: CWA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 19 (CNA) Different areas across Taiwan will experience rain at different times throughout Inauguration Day on Monday due to an expected plum rain front, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) forecast Sunday.

CWA forecaster Chang Chun-yao (張竣堯) told CNA that the front will approach Taiwan on Monday morning, first bringing either intermittent rainfall or thundershowers to the central, southern and eastern part of the island.

Heavier rainfall will then approach mountainous areas in northern Taiwan as well as central and southern Taiwan starting Monday evening.

Chang said the front will increase the intensity of the rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday across the island, with the western half of Taiwan likely to experience heavy torrential rain or thunderstorms and strong gusts until Wednesday.

The plum rain front is expected to bring daytime highs of between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius and lows of 23-25 degrees.

On Thursday and Friday next week, the rainfall will ease up before the front begins to move away from Taiwan on Saturday.

The western and northeastern part of the island could still see sporadic rain throughout Saturday, Chang said.