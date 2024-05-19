Focus Taiwan App
05/19/2024 12:30 PM
Taipei, May 19 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Lai to highlight 4 key themes in inaugural speech

@China Times: U.S. lawmakers: Lai will stick to Tsai's path

@Liberty Times: Lai to stress bolstering Taiwan and going international in 520 speech

@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks to lead market on revenue reports

@Commercial Times: 16 stocks strong on institutional buying

@Taipei Times: Lai to emphasize stability in speech

Enditem/cs

President-elect Lai to present 4 key themes in inaugural speech
