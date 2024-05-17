H5N1 avian flu in cattle not detected in Taiwan: Animal health agency

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 17 (CNA) No cases of the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza virus in cattle have so far been detected in Taiwan, according to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Agency (APHIA) on Friday.

People in Taiwan can be rest assured that all dairy products in the nation are safe to consume, the APHIA said in a statement after H5N1 was recently detected in dairy cow herds in multiple U.S. states.

As a precautionary measure, the agency said tests were carried out across six major dairy-producing cities and counties -- Changhua, Yunlin, Chiayi, Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung -- on May 15 and the results all came back negative Friday.

It stressed that the H5N1 strain detected in cattle in the United States is different from the H5N1 found in domestic fowl, largely because the main migration routes of migratory birds are different from those in Taiwan.

However, farm operators have been instructed to strengthen preventive measures against avian flu, and avoid breeding different livestock in the same location, the agency said.

Farmers should also regularly observe the health of cattle and report suspected cases or abnormal deaths immediately to local authorities, it added.