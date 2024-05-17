To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 17 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: U.S. reports world's first case of H5N1 transmission from dairy cow to human

@China Times: Lawmakers to vote on parliamentary reform bills today

@Liberty Times: China cyberattacks targeting Taiwan on the rise ahead of Lai inauguration

@Economic Daily News: Foreign institutional investors buy NT$48.3 billion worth of Taiwan shares; Taiwan dollar gains NT$0.295 in two days

@Commercial Times: Taiex hits another new high ahead of Lai inauguration

@Taipei Times: Cabinet resigns as inauguration nears

