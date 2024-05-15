Mother accused of killing her 2 children handed over to prosecutors

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

New Taipei, May 15 (CNA) A woman who was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murdering her two children at a hotel in New Taipei's Zhonghe District has been turned over to prosecutors, police in the city said Wednesday.

The woman, a 37-year-old single mother surnamed Su (蘇), was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon at a hotel on Yuanshan Road on suspicion of smothering to death her 9-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son, according to Zhonghe Precinct police.

Police said Su checked into the hotel on Sunday and that a female friend who visited her around 1 p.m. Tuesday found the two children dead and asked hotel staff to call the police.

During questioning, police said, Su told officers she had been under immense stress and admitted to committing the murders.

She said that after drinking alcohol and taking ketamine at the hotel, she "lost control of her emotions" and used a pillow to smother the two children to death as they were sleeping, the precinct said.

The bodies of the two children were delivered to prosecutors on Wednesday morning in preparation for autopsies to confirm cause of death.

After questioning, Su was also transferred into the custody of prosecutors on suspicion of murder, while Su's friend and other individuals who have not been named were summoned for questioning as witnesses, police said.