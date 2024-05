To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 9 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Dengue fever may spread northwards in Taiwan due to global warming

@China Times: Lai says he attaches great importance to voices in industrial sector

@Liberty Times: Cabinet to approve four bills today to combat fraud

@Economic Daily News: Notebook supply chain reshuffling in wake of new U.S. ban on chip exports to China's Huawei

@Commercial Times: Taiex rises for 4th consecutive session

@Taipei Times: Digital platforms may need local agents

