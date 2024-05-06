2 magnitude 5.9 earthquakes rock eastern Taiwan in 7 minutes

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 6 (CNA) Two magnitude 5.9 earthquakes shook eastern Taiwan seven minutes apart on Monday afternoon, both of which were also felt in Taipei, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The first of the two temblors hit at 5:45 p.m. off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan, with the epicenter located at sea, 26 kilometers south of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 15.6 km, CWA data showed.

The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in Hualien, Taitung and Nantou counties, where it measured a 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

The quake also measured an intensity of 3 in Taichung, Tainan, and Chiayi City, as well as Yilan, Chiayi, Yunlin and Changhua counties. It measured 1 in Taipei.

The second magnitude 5.9 temblor occurred at 5:52 p.m., also off the coast of Hualien County. Its epicenter was located at sea, 27.8 km south of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 16.1 km.

It's intensity was highest in Hualien and Nantou counties, where it measured 4.

The quake also measured an intensity of 3 in Taichung and Chiayi City, as well as Taitung, Yilan, Chiayi, Changhua and Yunlin counties. It also measured 1 in Taipei, the CWA said.

No immediate damage or injuries were reported.