Taipei, May 3 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Construction of dry cask storage facility at second nuclear power plant stalled

@China Times: Taiwan's inflationary pressure rises as U.S. delays interest rate cut

@Liberty Times: Ko listed as suspect in alleged corruption case

@Economic Daily News: Powell says rate hike unlikely to be Fed's next move

@Commercial Times: Powell says rate hike unlikely to be Fed's next move

@Taipei Times: Hualien reconstruction funds approved

