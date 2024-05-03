Focus Taiwan App
05/03/2024 10:27 AM
Taipei, May 3 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Construction of dry cask storage facility at second nuclear power plant stalled

@China Times: Taiwan's inflationary pressure rises as U.S. delays interest rate cut

@Liberty Times: Ko listed as suspect in alleged corruption case

@Economic Daily News: Powell says rate hike unlikely to be Fed's next move

@Commercial Times: Powell says rate hike unlikely to be Fed's next move

@Taipei Times: Hualien reconstruction funds approved

