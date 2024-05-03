Taiwan headline news
05/03/2024 10:27 AM
Taipei, May 3 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Construction of dry cask storage facility at second nuclear power plant stalled
@China Times: Taiwan's inflationary pressure rises as U.S. delays interest rate cut
@Liberty Times: Ko listed as suspect in alleged corruption case
@Economic Daily News: Powell says rate hike unlikely to be Fed's next move
@Commercial Times: Powell says rate hike unlikely to be Fed's next move
@Taipei Times: Hualien reconstruction funds approved
Enditem/cs
Latest
- Cross-Strait
Chinese aircraft detected 75.8 km from Taiwan: Defense ministry05/03/2024 03:41 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.53%05/03/2024 02:28 PM
- Society
Parents-in-law of famed blogger arrested for suspected fraud cases05/03/2024 12:05 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading05/03/2024 11:06 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news05/03/2024 10:27 AM