Weather front to bring rain, cool temperatures

Taipei, May 1 (CNA) A weather front passing over Taiwan will bring rain to much of the island and send temperatures lower in the north on Wednesday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The CWA forecast rain for many parts of Taiwan during the day, with sustained heavy rain possible in the west and in Yilan and Hualien counties in the east.

Along with the rain, a northeasterly wind system is expected to cool northern Taiwan, resulting in daytime highs of 25-27 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, down from 30-31 degrees on Tuesday, before falling to 21 degrees at night.

Temperatures in central and southern Taiwan are expected to reach highs of 30-31 degrees before falling to about 24 degrees at night, the CWA said.

The CWA also forecast strong winds for open coastal areas in the northern half of Taiwan and on most of its outlying islands and warned of thick fog in the Kinmen and Matsu islands.

The rain is expected to continue into Thursday but start to weaken, and the weather will turn stable on Friday with temperatures likely to rebound, the CWA forecast.

Meteorologist Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明), who has been tapped as Taiwan's new environment minister, said on his Facebook page that despite weakening seasonal winds on Friday, cloud cover is expected to stay thick with sporadic showers possible.

Peng said that while stable weather has been forecast for the weekend, some rain was still likely in the east, and brief afternoon thundershowers will affect mountainous areas in the west.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Environment said air quality was rated "good" to "fair" around Taiwan on Wednesday, although the northeasterly wind system was likely to bring in some air pollutants.