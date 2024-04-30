Magnitude 4.7 earthquake hits eastern Taiwan
04/30/2024 08:42 AM
Taipei, April 30 (CNA) A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 0:21 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).
The epicenter of the temblor was located at sea, 14 kilometers north northeast of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 15.4 km, data on the CWA's official website showed.
The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a temblor, was highest in Hualien County, where it measured 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.
The quake also measured an intensity of 3 in Yilan and Nantou counties, and 2 in Taichung, the CWA data showed.
