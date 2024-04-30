Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Magnitude 4.7 earthquake hits eastern Taiwan

04/30/2024 08:42 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Graphic: Central Weather Administration
Graphic: Central Weather Administration

Taipei, April 30 (CNA) A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 0:21 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the temblor was located at sea, 14 kilometers north northeast of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 15.4 km, data on the CWA's official website showed.

The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a temblor, was highest in Hualien County, where it measured 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

The quake also measured an intensity of 3 in Yilan and Nantou counties, and 2 in Taichung, the CWA data showed.

(By Elizabeth Hsu)

Enditem

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.22