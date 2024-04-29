Taiwan headline news
04/29/2024 10:31 AM
Taipei, April 29 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: China to permit Fujian tourists to travel to Matsu
@China Times: China lifts bans on Fujianese traveling to Matsu, imports of Taiwanese pomelo
@Liberty Times: Hebe Tien, Crowd Lu concerts in China 'canceled'
@Economic Daily News: Taiwan stocks to be boosted by 3 factors in May
@Commercial Times: China urges full reimplementation of cross-strait passenger transport links
@Taipei Times: MAC slams partial lifting of China ban
