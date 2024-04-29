To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 29 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: China to permit Fujian tourists to travel to Matsu

@China Times: China lifts bans on Fujianese traveling to Matsu, imports of Taiwanese pomelo

@Liberty Times: Hebe Tien, Crowd Lu concerts in China 'canceled'

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan stocks to be boosted by 3 factors in May

@Commercial Times: China urges full reimplementation of cross-strait passenger transport links

@Taipei Times: MAC slams partial lifting of China ban

Enditem/kb