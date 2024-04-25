5 executives at restaurants accused of using expired meat released on bail

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taichung, April 25 (CNA) Five executives at two Japanese-style barbecue restaurants in Taichung suspected of using expired meat and other food and ingredients have been released on bail ranging from NT$50,000 (US$1,534) to NT$800,000, after being questioned, the Taichung District Prosecutors Office said Thursday.

The five were among eight individuals including the restaurateurs and employees who were brought in by investigators Wednesday for questioning as part of an investigation into Wagyu Emperor, a high-end Japanese barbecue restaurant in Taichung's Xitun District, and Mikado Yakiniku, another Japanese BBQ restaurant in West District, for allegedly selling expired Wagyu beef.

Prosecutors and police officers earlier Wednesday raided the two restaurants where they brought in the eight individuals and seized documents such as inventory and sales log books and other items.

After questioning, the Japanese restaurateur, manager and chef of Wagyu Emperor were ordered to post bail of NT$800,000, NT$160,000, and NT$160,000, respectively. They were also banned from leaving the country, according to the prosecutors office.

Meanwhile, the restaurateur of Mikado Yakiniku and a meat supplier's sales representative were ordered to post bail of NT$300,000 and NT$50,000, respectively, it said.

Also Thursday, Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) said the city government has ordered Mikado Yakiniku to suspend operations and fined the restaurant NT$1.92 million after expired food items were found in its kitchen.

She said that the city government launched an investigation into Mikado Yakiniku after receiving a report about it allegedly storing expired meat and changing product expiration dates, with up to 16 items stored in the restaurant found to have expired.

As a result, the restaurant has been ordered to suspend operations and fined NT$1.92 million, with the whistleblower to receive 50 percent of the fine, according to Lu.

Earlier this month, the city government ordered the temporary closure of Wagyu Emperor and fined it NT$1.44 million for using expired food items.

(By Su Mu-chun, Hao Hsueh-ching and Evelyn Kao) Enditem/AW