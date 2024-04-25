Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Taiwan headline news

04/25/2024 01:34 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 25 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Pan-blue camp clamors for extension of nuclear plants' operations

@China Times: Lai Ching-te broaches idea of benign dialogue between ruling parties across Taiwan Strait

@Liberty Times: New Taipei ward chief indicted under Anti-Infiltration Act for allegedly organizing subsidized China trip

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan shares rebound, end above 20,000 points on strong AI chip demand

@Commercial Times: Taiwan shares close higher on AI boom, to challenge 20-day moving average of 20,239 points

@Taipei Times: U.S. Senate approves bill mandating aid to Taiwan

Enditem/pc

> Chinese Version
    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.64