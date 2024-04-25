To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 25 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Pan-blue camp clamors for extension of nuclear plants' operations

@China Times: Lai Ching-te broaches idea of benign dialogue between ruling parties across Taiwan Strait

@Liberty Times: New Taipei ward chief indicted under Anti-Infiltration Act for allegedly organizing subsidized China trip

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan shares rebound, end above 20,000 points on strong AI chip demand

@Commercial Times: Taiwan shares close higher on AI boom, to challenge 20-day moving average of 20,239 points

@Taipei Times: U.S. Senate approves bill mandating aid to Taiwan

