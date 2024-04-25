Taiwan headline news
04/25/2024 01:34 PM
Taipei, April 25 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Pan-blue camp clamors for extension of nuclear plants' operations
@China Times: Lai Ching-te broaches idea of benign dialogue between ruling parties across Taiwan Strait
@Liberty Times: New Taipei ward chief indicted under Anti-Infiltration Act for allegedly organizing subsidized China trip
@Economic Daily News: Taiwan shares rebound, end above 20,000 points on strong AI chip demand
@Commercial Times: Taiwan shares close higher on AI boom, to challenge 20-day moving average of 20,239 points
@Taipei Times: U.S. Senate approves bill mandating aid to Taiwan
