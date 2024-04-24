Taichung Japanese barbecue restaurant suspected of using expired meat

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 24 (CNA) A Japanese style barbecue restaurant located on Park Lane in Taichung is currently under investigation by prosecutors on suspicion of storing expired meat and changing expiration dates, according to a statement issued by the Taichung City Government Wednesday.

The Office of Food and Drug Safety said it received a report on the alleged illegal activities on April 16. The restaurant has subsequently been sealed and the expired items seized.

The City Health Bureau will cooperate with prosecutors as part of the ongoing investigation, to ensure food safety and protect citizens' health, said the office.

The restaurant in question offers a set meal for two priced at NT$4,000 (US$122.68), boasting of a Japanese chef overseeing the kitchen and using premium Wagyu beef imported from Japan, according to sources.

Earlier this month, the city government ordered another Japanese style barbecue restaurant to suspend operations and imposed a fine of NT$1.44 million for storing expired food items inside the restaurant.