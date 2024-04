To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 24 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Debate on death penalty at constitutional court intense

@China Times: 237 earthquakes in 19 hours; aftershocks to last a year

@Liberty Times: Beijing involved in genocide: Blinken

@Economic Daily News: National banks see outstanding home mortgage balance soar

@Commercial Times: UBS optimistic about Taiwan stocks

@Taipei Times: Aftershocks could last for a year: CWA

