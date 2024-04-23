New Taipei babysitter indicted for abusing infant

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 23 (CNA) A licensed babysitter in New Taipei was indicted by prosecutors Tuesday for abusing a 7-month-old infant in her care, according to the Taiwan New Taipei District Prosecutors Office.

The babysitter, surnamed Yeh (葉), was accused of abusing the infant boy between Feb. 19-21 at her residence in Xinzhuang District, prosecutors said.

During that time, footage taken in the residence showed 20 instances in which Yeh either pressed her feet against the baby's face for over 40 seconds, dragged and threw him on the floor or bed, or hit his head, the office said in a statement.

The issue came to light after the infant's father found him drowsy and limp after taking him home on Feb. 21.

After initially being treated at a clinic, the baby developed a high fever and had seizures, resulting in the father rushing him to the intensive care unit of Mackay Memorial Hospital the next day, according to the office.

Upon diagnosis, doctors concluded that the baby had experienced severe physical trauma, resulting in intracranial and retinal hemorrhaging, as well as epileptic seizures.

In addition, there was evidence of brain atrophy, raising concerns about developmental delays, while retinal bleeding could potentially affect vision, prosecutors said.

Hospital social workers suspected that it could be a child abuse case,prompting the father to reported to the police and leading to an investigation.

During an interrogation, the caregiver admitted to losing control due to the baby's constant crying. However, she denied intentionally harming the child.

Yeh was indicted on charges of intentionally causing serious harm to a child and obstructing its development. She faces a jail term of 5-12 years, increased by half if the crime is considered aggravated under the Criminal Code and the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act, the office said.