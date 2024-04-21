Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, April 21 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taipower president tenders resignation unexpectedly amid frequent blackouts

@China Times: Taipower President Wang Yao-ting resigns; opposition parties call him a scapegoat

@Liberty Times: G7: supporting Taiwan's participation in international organizations

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks backed by big investors, expected to rise even in falling markets

@Commercial Times: 14 stocks seen promising with low PE ratios, low foreign shareholding ratios, high dividend yields

@Taipei Times: G7 reiterates call for peace in Strait

