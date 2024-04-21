Taiwan headline news
04/21/2024 01:10 PM
Taipei, April 21 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Taipower president tenders resignation unexpectedly amid frequent blackouts
@China Times: Taipower President Wang Yao-ting resigns; opposition parties call him a scapegoat
@Liberty Times: G7: supporting Taiwan's participation in international organizations
@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks backed by big investors, expected to rise even in falling markets
@Commercial Times: 14 stocks seen promising with low PE ratios, low foreign shareholding ratios, high dividend yields
@Taipei Times: G7 reiterates call for peace in Strait
Enditem/cs
Latest
- Society
Taiwan headline news04/21/2024 01:10 PM
- Sports
Taiwan's Tang Chia-hung wins gold at gymnastics' Doha World Cup04/21/2024 12:49 PM
- Society
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes off eastern Taiwan04/21/2024 11:26 AM
- Sports
'Judo Heartthrob' settles for silver at Asian Championships04/20/2024 09:38 PM
- Cross-Strait
Faced with China flight path moves, Taiwan to stay the course: Source04/20/2024 09:21 PM