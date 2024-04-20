Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, April 20 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Meteorologist Peng Chi-ming appointed as environment minister

@China Times: Taiex suffers steepest daily plunge of 774 points; market value drops by NT$2.46 trillion

@Liberty Times: Taiwan protests China's expanded use of controversial flight paths due to safety concerns

@Economic Daily News: 12 stocks brave heavy selling on broader market, moving higher

@Commercial Times: 16 stocks expected to steam ahead on positive leads

@Taipei Times: China air routes panned as safety risks

