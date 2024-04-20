Taiwan headline news
04/20/2024 11:23 AM
Taipei, April 20 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Meteorologist Peng Chi-ming appointed as environment minister
@China Times: Taiex suffers steepest daily plunge of 774 points; market value drops by NT$2.46 trillion
@Liberty Times: Taiwan protests China's expanded use of controversial flight paths due to safety concerns
@Economic Daily News: 12 stocks brave heavy selling on broader market, moving higher
@Commercial Times: 16 stocks expected to steam ahead on positive leads
@Taipei Times: China air routes panned as safety risks
Latest
- Culture
Nymphia Wind makes history by triumphing on RuPaul's Drag Race04/20/2024 03:18 PM
- Sports
Taiwan's gymnast Lee Chih-kai 'burnt out' after hope for Paris dims04/20/2024 03:05 PM
- Cross-Strait
17 PLA aircraft cross Taiwan Strait median line or extension: Ministry04/20/2024 12:57 PM
- Business
Tech expert and witness to semiconductor boom, urges Taiwan to think big04/20/2024 12:50 PM
- Society
Taiwan to soon welcome its first indigenous dog as a police canine04/20/2024 12:43 PM