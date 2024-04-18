Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, April 18 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Water supply may get tight; Shihmen Reservoir storage falls to 24%, below drought level a century ago

@China Times: China and U.S. high-level officials reiterate concerns for peace in the Taiwan Strait ahead of May 20

@Liberty Times: American patrol aircraft transits the Taiwan Strait after the video call between U.S., China defense ministers

@Economic Daily News: Hon Hai partners with Nvidia to speed up development in 3 AI-related areas

@Commercial Times: TSMC shares end above NT$800

@Taipei Times: U.S. Navy flies aircraft through Strait

