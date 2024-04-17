Taiwan headline news
04/17/2024 10:37 AM
Taipei, April 17 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Appointment of J.W. Kuo as economics minister sparks controversy
@China Times: Cabinet's finance, economics team overhauled; will have 6 new top officials
@Liberty Times: Fixed obstacles impeding pedestrians subject to NT$150,000 fine
@Economic Daily News: Taiex dips below 20,000-point mark
@Commercial Times: Dark horses named to finance/economics Cabinet posts; Taiwan stocks hurt as Asian stocks fall
@Taipei Times: Cho names new economics minister
Enditem/ls
Latest
- Politics
Defense minister defends estimated cost of indigenous sub program04/17/2024 06:48 PM
- Society
Three test positive for norovirus after dining at sushi restaurant chain04/17/2024 06:37 PM
- Politics
Envoys warn of rising antisemitism at Taipei Holocaust Remembrance event04/17/2024 06:12 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares rebound, end above 20,000 points04/17/2024 05:14 PM
- Sports
Boogie returns to Taiwan to finish off regular and post-season with Leopards04/17/2024 04:29 PM