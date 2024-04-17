Focus Taiwan App
04/17/2024 10:37 AM
Taipei, April 17 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Appointment of J.W. Kuo as economics minister sparks controversy

@China Times: Cabinet's finance, economics team overhauled; will have 6 new top officials

@Liberty Times: Fixed obstacles impeding pedestrians subject to NT$150,000 fine

@Economic Daily News: Taiex dips below 20,000-point mark

@Commercial Times: Dark horses named to finance/economics Cabinet posts; Taiwan stocks hurt as Asian stocks fall

@Taipei Times: Cho names new economics minister

> Chinese Version
