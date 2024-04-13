Illegal cigarette manufacturing factory raided in Tainan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 13 (CNA) Law enforcement authorities recently raided an illegal cigarette manufacturing factory in Tainan's Anding District, where tobacco plants weighing over 500 kilograms were found and five suspects were arrested, the Beimen Brigade under the Investigation Branch of the Coast Guard Administration said Saturday.

A spokesperson for the brigade told CNA Saturday that it raided the cigarette manufacturing factory Thursday, and found over 1 million rolled cigarettes, roughly the equivalent of 50,250 packs of cigarette, and 528 kg of tobacco plants, approximately the amount of tobacco needed to produce 26,400 packs of cigarette.

The brigade added that tools and materials for manufacturing cigarettes, including a cigarette roller, were also found.

These items had a total value of NT$7.66 million (US$237,130), it said.

A 53-year-old man surnamed Peng (彭), a 39-year-old-man surnamed Chen (陳), and three Vietnamese nationals, were arrested after being questioned by officers for violating the Tobacco and Alcohol Administration Act.

According to the act, tobacco producers are required to obtain a permit from the government, and "may only be organized as a company limited by shares."

The case is now turned over to the Tainan City Government, the Coast Guard Administration said.

According to the administration, this is the fifth illegal cigarette factory busted by its Investigation Branch this year.