Prosecutors open probe into Taipei daycare center child abuse case

Taipei, April 11 (CNA) The Shilin District Prosecutors Office has launched an investigation into an infant daycare center in Taipei's Beitou District, which was reported for child abuse in January and subsequently ordered to shut down for one year by the city government starting in July.

Prosecutors told CNA on Thursday that Taipei Department of Social Welfare submitted evidence to them on Wednesday night, and an investigation will now be undertaken to determine whether the law was broken.

Regarding the case, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Taipei City Councilor Lin Yen-feng (林延鳳) asked the city government at a hearing on Thursday why a child abuse case occurred at a daycare center that was once rated "A," adding that the grading system should be improved.

She mentioned that the case only came to light when a child at the daycare center began crying frequently at night and became reluctant to attend the institution.

The daycare initially claimed injuries on the child's lips were self-inflicted, but after the parents requested to review surveillance footage it was discovered that the child had been abused by staff at the center, Lin added.

The social welfare department subsequently conducted an investigation and determined that four daycare workers were involved in the case, mistreating a total of eight children, which violated the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act, Lin said.

The four workers have been suspended and fined between NT$80,000 (US$2,481) and NT$200,000, with their names publicly disclosed.

Moreover, the daycare center was fined NT$600,000 for the incident and will be suspended for one year starting on July 1.

In response to the case, Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) said at the hearing that the government will not tolerate any instances of child abuse and pledged to implement thorough checks on daycare centers moving forward.

According to the social welfare department, childcare centers are evaluated once every three years in accordance with regulations.

In addition, the department conducts routine inspections and guidance at Taipei's childcare centers without prior notice, while also providing guidance quarterly.

In the event of serious violations such as over-enrollment or improper treatment the daycare center will be downgraded, and the return of rewards and certificates requested, it added.

The department noted that the daycare center's evaluation grade was downgraded to a "B" after the case and said officials are actively assisting in transitioning the affected children to other facilities.