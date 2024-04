To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 7 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taroko continues to be closed; its opening uncertain

@China Times: Strong earthquak has caused 13 deaths, 6 missing pending tough rescue operations

@Liberty Times: Traffic on Suhua road corridor restored after old bridge reinforced

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks bullish

@Commercial Times: 18 stocks backed by institutional investors, set to rise in Q2

@Taipei Times: Prague mulls action after Hsiao followed

