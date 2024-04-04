Taiwan headline news
Taipei, April 4 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off Hualien County coast, leaving 9 dead and 1,011 injured
@China Times: Powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake hits Taiwan, the island's strongest in 25 years since the 921 Jiji quake
@Liberty Times: Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Hualien, causing damaged roads and partially collapsed buildings; 9 people dead
@Economic Daily News: Powerful earthquake causes damage to fabs in Taiwan; financial losses estimated at over NT$10 billion
@Commercial Times: Taiwan experiences powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake -- the biggest in 25 years; TSMC fabs suffer limited damage
@Taipei Times: Biggest quake in 25 years rocks Taiwan
