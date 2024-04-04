Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, April 4 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off Hualien County coast, leaving 9 dead and 1,011 injured

@China Times: Powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake hits Taiwan, the island's strongest in 25 years since the 921 Jiji quake

@Liberty Times: Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Hualien, causing damaged roads and partially collapsed buildings; 9 people dead

@Economic Daily News: Powerful earthquake causes damage to fabs in Taiwan; financial losses estimated at over NT$10 billion

@Commercial Times: Taiwan experiences powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake -- the biggest in 25 years; TSMC fabs suffer limited damage

@Taipei Times: Biggest quake in 25 years rocks Taiwan

Enditem/pc

