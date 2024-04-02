Taiwan's average temperature rises 1.5℃ over past century

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 1 (CNA) The average temperature in Taiwan has risen about 1.5 degrees Celsius over the past 100 years, a Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) official said in a report at the Legislature Monday.

The official cited research and analyses conducted by the Central Weather Administration (CWA) under the MOTC, in collaboration with an unnamed academic research institute.

The research results also showed that precipitation in Taiwan has remained largely unchanged, although the number of rainy days has fallen, indicating that intense rainfall has become more frequent.

Based on the results, the ministry predicted that Taiwan will see shorter winters, longer summers, higher frequency of extremely hot weather, less spring rain, intense rainfall in the plum rain season, less frequent but more powerful typhoons and increases in the intensity as well as frequency of extreme rainfall -- all typical patterns under climate change.

According to a CWA annual recap in December 2023, Taiwan's average temperature in the first 11 months of the year was the sixth highest in recorded history. As of Dec. 27, the year's average temperature was 1.14 degrees above the 100-year average between 1901-2000.

The recap also observed concentrated rainfall patterns over the year.

In anticipation of these weather patterns, the ministry said the CWA will continue to monitor extreme weather events and provide timely alerts for disaster prevention.

In cases of drought, the CWA has developed systems to monitor extreme weather and will collaborate with the Water Resources Agency to strengthen water supply and delivery.

Regarding typhoons, the ministry said it will continue to monitor related signs and issue timely warnings when a tropical storm forms near Taiwan.

It will also initiate direct meetings with local government heads to inform them of typhoon movements and predicted impact time, in the hope of making more informed decisions on whether or not to suspend offices and schools. This year, it will also test run wind force forecasts in coastal areas.

The CWA will continue to issue timely warnings about intense rainfall and extreme temperatures, as well as cell phone alerts when necessary. It will also update rainfall forecasts every three hours in the event of extensive or extreme rainfall, the ministry said.

If it is necessary to close offices and schools, the agency will also actively reach out to local governments to discuss the matter, it added.